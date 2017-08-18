Top 5 videos of the week on KXAN.com

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In recently released video, a child seen getting out of a car walks toward a school bus only to narrowly miss being hit. The school bus stop sign is extended, and the girl jumps back from a passing pickup truck just in time. The driver swerves when they finally see her. The video is one of the most viewed on KXAN.com this week, check out the top 5 here:

5. ‘I feel like I was raped’, woman sues deputies over roadside strip search

4. Student narrowly misses being hit on road

3. Custom casket made for Boy Scout electrocuted last week

2. ‘I went 7 stories down’; woman who crashed off parking garage speaks

1. Car plunges from downtown Austin parking garage 

