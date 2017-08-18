These Products will Change Your Life at the 22nd Annual Austin Fall Home & Garden Show

By Published:
Austin Fall Home & Garden Show
Austin Fall Home & Garden Show

Boyce Thompson, curator of the Life-Changing Products Exhibit, joined us in the studio for a sneak peek at a few of the products he’ll be exhibiting at the 22nd Annual Austin Fall Home and Garden Show, held Friday through Sunday, August 18 to 20, 2017 at the Austin Convention Center. Visit the exhibit to try out the products in action. It’s never been easier, more affordable, or more fun to automate and control your home. Boyce will also be giving presentations on Saturday and Sunday.

For over two decades, the Austin Fall Home & Garden Show continues to captivate visitors with expert builders and contractors, celebrity guests, exciting presentations and fun activities for the entire family. The Austin Convention Center is transformed into a vibrant, colorful home and garden paradise, with thousands of square feet of dazzling displays, interactive demos, and experts in a vast array of home building, remodeling, landscaping, gardening and wildlife. There are beautiful furnishings, state-of-the-art kitchen ideas, wall design and countertop displays, closet organization and storage, entertainment and technology, AV and home security, the latest in sinks, tubs, fixtures and even pools, spas and outdoor entertaining areas. Tickets to the show available at http://www.austinhomeandgardenshow.com/.

 

 

Sponsored by the 22nd Annual Austin Fall Home & Garden Show. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

