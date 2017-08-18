Texas asks Supreme Court to uphold voting maps for 2018

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop before 2018 the partial redrawing of congressional maps that were found to have racial gerrymandering.

The request Friday comes after a lower federal court this week invalidated two of the state’s 36 congressional districts. One is held by Democrat Lloyd Doggett of Austin and the other by Republican Blake Farenthold.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the maps that Texas has used for the last three election cycles are lawful and should remain in place.

A three-judge panel in San Antonio has previously ruled that Republican lawmakers intentionally discriminated against minorities while drawing voting maps in 2011. Texas is also fighting a similar ruling over the state’s voter ID law.