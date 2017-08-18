Taking photos of the solar eclipse could damage your smartphone

This photo provided by Bob Baer and Sarah Kovac, participants in the Citizen CATE Experiment, shows a "diamond ring" shape during the 2016 total solar eclipse in Indonesia. For the 2017 eclipse over the United States, the National Science Foundation-funded movie project nicknamed Citizen CATE will have more than 200 volunteers trained and given special small telescopes and tripods to observe the sun at 68 locations in the exact same way. The thousands of images from the citizen-scientists will be combined for a movie of the usually hard-to-see sun’s edge. (R. Baer, S. Kovac/Citizen CATE Experiment via AP)
WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – NASA is warning photographers to protect their cameras when trying to photograph the upcoming solar eclipse on Monday.

NASA says you will need to purchase a solar filter that will reduce the light intensity. You could use ISO-approved solar eclipse viewing glasses to protect your camera lens from the eclipse.

The exception is if you are taking a photo of the brief moment of totality. If you’re using a filter during this time, NASA says you will not be able to see the faint corona in the photographs.

