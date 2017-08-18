Steve Bannon out as White House chief strategist

Steve Bannon
FILE - In this April 29, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump is seen in Harrisburg, Pa. Bannon says there’s no military solution to North Korea’s threats and says the U.S. is losing the economic race against China. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN/AP) — NBC News reports Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon no longer has a job at the White House.

He formerly was the top executive at Breitbart News before joining the Trump administration.

Bannon’s job security in the White House has become tenuous in recent weeks — Trump offered only a “we’ll see” on Tuesday when asked if his chief strategist would remain in his post — but Bannon has been telling allies that the president’s news conference would electrify the GOP base.

In a pair of interviews Wednesday, Bannon cheered on the president’s nationalist tendencies and suggested that a fight over Confederate monuments was a political fight he welcomes.

“The race-identity politics of the left wants to say it’s all racist,” Bannon told The New York Times. “Just give me more. Tear down more statues. Say the revolution is coming. I can’t get enough of it.”

President Trump removed Bannon from the National Security Council in April. At the time, Trump critics said it was inappropriate for the political adviser to play a role in the high-level meetings.

This is the latest in a series of recent shake-ups at the White House.

