SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Friday morning, the City of San Marcos reported a power outage from Highway 123 to Interstate 35 in the south part of the city.

It called the outage “large,” but didn’t elaborate on how many customers are affected.

“Crews are working fast, but no word yet on how long it will take to repair,” officials tweeted at 7:34 a.m.

KXAN reached out to officials and will update this post.