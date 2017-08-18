PHOTOS: KXAN team shares its back to school pictures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With numerous school districts in Central Texas starting school this week and next, the KXAN team decided to share its favorite school snaps from back in the day.

KXAN team goes Back to School View as list View as gallery Open Gallery KXAN News Anchor Sally Hernandez goes Back to School KXAN News anchor John Dabkovich goes Back to School KXAN Anchor and reporter Kate Weidaw goes Back to School KXAN News Anchor Robert Hadlock goes Back to School News anchor Shannon Wolfson goes Back to School Meteorologist David Yeomans goes Back to School Chief Weathercaster Jim Spencer goes Back to School. Meteorologist Rosie Newberry goes Back to School Education reporter Erin Cargile goes Back to School KXAN's investigative reporter Kylie McGivern heads back to school Reporter Alyssa Goard goes Back to School. Reporter Alicia Inns goes Back to School Reporter Phil Prazen goes Back to School Reporter Jacqulyn Powell goes Back to School Reporter Lauren Kravets goes Back to School Reporter Wes Rapaport goes Back to School Digital Content Producer Andy Jechow goes Back to School. Digital Content Producer Kate Winkle goes Back to School. News Executive Producer Heather Irving goes Back to School. Digital Executive Producer Calily Bien goes Back to School. News producer Jay Wiles goes Back to School. News producer Jose Torres goes Back to School. KXAN news producer Sydney Pruitt heads Back to School Digital Director Patrick Tolbert goes Back to School.