PHOTOS: Bastrop pup’s journey to adopted home in Alaska

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A Black Mouth Cur mix named Zoe traveled thousands of miles to reach her home sweet home, after being adopted from the Bastrop County Animal Shelter far north to Alaska.

It all started when Zoe’s adopter was in Seattle and saw an advertisement on Craigslist by someone who has family in Bastrop County.

“We frequently worked together on getting dogs flown out to either Portland or Seattle,” Bastrop County Animal Shelter Director Ashley Hermans said. “I think around 10 dogs were flown out in this way all together.”

Ria, Zoe’s adopter, paid for her flights up to Cordova, Alaska, which can only be reached by plane or water.

Hermans got the dog’s paperwork in order, crate ready and dropped her off at the Alaska Airlines cargo shipping office at the Austin airport, after having fostered Zoe starting in October 2016.

Then, after six weeks with Hermans, Zoe made her way north in a 24-hour journey to her new home.

Hermans, who has fostered at least 20 animals, says fostering is great, and can allow you to help more animals than adopting. “It is very rewarding.”

For more information on the Bastrop County Animal Shelter and their animals, visit the county website here.

