Organizers finalizing plans for Saturday ‘Rally Against White Supremacy’ in Austin

The Facebook event page for Saturday's rally notes more than 1,300 people plan to attend, and another 6,600 expressed interest in being there. (Facebook)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Organizers are finalizing plans for Saturday’s “Rally Against White Supremacy “at Austin’s City Hall.

The rally, in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Va., last weekend, will include speakers and musical performances. Bryan Register, one of the organizers, said it’s come together in just the last few days. He started planning Tuesday for the event that will take place Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

Register said Friday morning he was still figuring out details, including whether off-duty Austin Police officers would be available to provide security. APD is aware of the rally, he said, and he doesn’t expect any problems or violence.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Monday the city expected events like this one in response to the events in Charlottesville, in which a 32-year-old woman, Heather Heyer, was killed while counter-protesting a white nationalist rally in the city. A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after authorities say he intentionally drove his car into the crowd that included Heyer.

Manley told reporters the department will work with organizers on any rallies that materialize.

“We will honor everyone’s right to free speech,” he said, “but we will ensure that we are doing it in a manner that’s as safe as possible.”

More than 1,300 people planned to attend the rally as of Friday morning, according to the Facebook event, and more than 6,600 expressed interest in going.

