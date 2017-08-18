Oregon man shares warning after damaging his eyes in 1962 eclipse

An Oregon man is warning people to be extra careful on the day of the eclipse after severely damaging his own eyes in a similar eclipse decades ago. (KGW Photo)
OREGON CITY, Oregon (KGW) — An Oregon man is warning people to be extra careful on the day of the eclipse, and make sure they take proper precautions so they aren’t blinded by the celestial event.

“It’s going to be over real quick and it’s not worth taking a chance,” Lou Tomososki said.

Tomososki and a friend viewed a partial eclipse outside Oregon City’s Marshall High School back in 1962.

“The sun at that time, at 3:30 p.m., was in the one o’clock position,” said Tomososki. “I said to Roger, ‘If you stare at it long enough the brightness goes away.'”

What seemed like a silly dare at the time turned into one of the biggest mistakes of their lives. By nightfall, both Tomososki and his buddy were having vision problems.

“It doesn’t get any worse and it doesn’t get any better,” said Tomososki.

Both Tomososki and his friend, now 70 years old, have vision problems to this day.

Experts suggest people wear properly-approved solar eclipse glasses, or make their own solar viewer. People should never look directly at the sun.

