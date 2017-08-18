New combo ticket option offered for UT football home games

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorn fans have another option to get tickets for the first three University of Texas at Austin home games — and it’s all on their phones.

The university launched “Texas Mobile Pass” to give fans a chance to see the first three home games from different areas of Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

The cost is $150 to have tickets to the best available Tier 4 location. The tickets are delivered through the Texas Mobile Pass app on iPhones or Andriod devices 24 hours before kickoff.

The first three home games are Sept. 2 versus Maryland, Sept. 9 versus San Jose and Oct. 7 versus K-State.

The tickets can’t be resold or refunded.