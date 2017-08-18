Man says he was refused service at Pflugerville Dairy Queen for being gay

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN)– An Austin man says he was refused service at the Dairy Queen restaurant on Pecan Street in Pflugerville because of his sexuality.

Richard Jones claims he and his partner stopped at the restaurant for lunch Thursday, ordered, then after waiting for their food, were told the manager didn’t want to serve them because they were gay.

Jones said the cashier refunded the money he paid for the meal. He posted a photo of the original receipt and his refund receipt on Facebook.

Vasari LLC, which owns 75 DQ franchises, including the Plugerville store, released a statement saying:

“We are currently investigating the recent customer service issue at our Pflugerville location. We are taking this incident very seriously. The safety and well-being of our customers and employees are our top priority. We do not and will not tolerate discrimination in our restaurants. We expect our employees to treat every person who walks through our doors with the utmost dignity and respect. Nothing less is acceptable.”

A media representative for Vasari LLC said she couldn’t confirm whether the incident actually occurred, but she said the company jumped into action as soon as it was reported.

After being tagged in several tweets about the reported incident on Twitter, Dairy Queen tweeted:

“We’re aware of this incident and are actively investigating with the franchise owner. Discrimination is never ok. All customers are welcome.”

