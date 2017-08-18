Hutto, Valero consider alternate site for pipeline terminal

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Valero and Hutto city leaders are now considering alternate locations for a terminal related to a $200 million pipeline project after the city and residents near the proposed site spoke up.

“We have heard some concerns with the planned location near the Williamson County Landfill. Therefore, we have agreed to take a pause to give Valero an opportunity over the next few weeks to work alongside the community to evaluate potential alternatives,” Valero spokeswoman Lillian Riojas said in a news release.

The terminal, which was originally proposed for a location on Farm to Market 1660, just east of the county’s landfill located at 600 Landfill Road in Hutto, would be capable of transporting up to 60,000 barrels of refined gasoline or diesel daily from Hearne to Williamson County via a 12-inch pipeline. The terminal would also include a five-bay truck rack and refined product tank storage of about 500,000 barrels, according to project plans.

In a joint news release Friday, Hutto and Valero announced that the San Antonio-based corporation also paused its air permit with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

TCEQ records show Valero has already paid a $75,000 fee for the permit.

While the pipeline project would add to local jobs and economy, Hutto expressed concerns about threats to residential investments and growth, according to a news release.

The previously proposed site near the landfill is within the Hutto Growth Corridor and the city says the project does not fit within its comprehensive plan for growth in that area.

“We are pleased that Valero representatives were open to partnering in evaluating alternatives that are in keeping with the comprehensive plan for our growth corridors,” City Manager Odis Jones wrote in a news release.

Valero has previously said it is working with stakeholders and landowners along the 70-mile pipeline’s route.

“Valero is committed to being a safe, environmental and community minded neighbor in the places we operate,” Riojas said. “We want to partner with the local community as we determine our development plans for a new product distribution terminal serving the Central Texas marketplace.”