Help Clear the Shelters with HEB & the Austin Humane Society

With a longtime relationship in the spirit of giving back, HEB and the Austin Humane Society have been helping area dogs and cats live their best lives. Ericka Miller with the Austin Humane Society joined us in the studio to tell us more about how they are gearing up for Clear the Shelters. HEB is a proud sponsor of Clear the Shelters, but this isn’t their first time giving back to animals! Heritage Ranch by HEB donates tens of thousands of dollars to Austin Humane Society each year through the sale of their dog and cat food. They donate 1% from each bag sold in Central Texas to Austin Humane Society. Last year, that was more than $40,000! They also provide all the dry cat, dog, kitten, and puppy food to all our animals at the shelter! Austin Humane Society is participating in Clear the Shelters this Saturday, August 19th. All animals will have $0 adoption fees, and all animals are micro chipped, spayed/neutered, and up to date on vaccinations. HEB and the Austin Humane Society would like you to participate in this year’s nationwide adoption event, Clear the Shelters, taking place on Saturday, August 19th. To find a shelter near you, go to ClearTheShelters.com. To learn more about the Austin Humane Society, visit them at 124 West Anderson Lane in Austin, Texas or go to AustinHumaneSociety.org.

 

 

