Help Clear the Shelters with Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital

When you find the perfect adoptable pet, how do you make the transition into your home a successful one? Dr. Stephanie Beardsley of Central Texas Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Hospital joined us in the studio with some helpful tips. Central Texas Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Hospital would like you to participate in this year’s nationwide adoption event, Clear the Shelters, taking place on Saturday, August 19th. To find a shelter near you, go to ClearTheShelters.com. To learn more about Central Texas Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Hospital, visit them at one of their locations at 4434 Frontier Trail in Austin, Texas and 301 Chisholm Trail in Round Rock, Texas. You can also go to ctvsh.com or call them at 512-892-9038 for more details.

 

 

