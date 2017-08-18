Father identifies American killed in Barcelona terror attack

BARCELONA (KRON) — The father of a Bay Area man who went missing in Barcelona has confirmed that he was killed during the terror attacks.

Jared Tucker’s father told KRON4’s Maureen Kelly that Tucker was killed in Barcelona.

He was there with his wife Heidi Nunes celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Video from the attack shows him lying on the ground at the scene with blood on his head.

His family was unable to get a hold of him after the attacks, and his wife couldn’t find him at any of the area hospitals.

It wasn’t until Friday that they discovered he had been killed.

Tucker’s wife recognized her husband when the FBI showed her photos of people who died in the attack, according to Tucker’s father.

She was then brought to the morgue where she identified his body.

Tucker’s parents are still trying to grasp what has happened to their son.

“My wife just came out of surgery two days ago, and so needless to say she’s pretty much in shock, his father said. “It’s hard to understand.”