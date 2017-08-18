Fallen APD Officer Amir Abdul-Khaliq inducted into city memorial

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sept. 4, 2017 will mark one year since the Austin Police Department family lost Officer Amir Abdul-Khaliq.

Abdul-Khaliq was working a funeral procession when he was hit by a driver who failed to yield to the procession. He died three days after the crash.

On Friday, in front of the officer’s family, the city of Austin inducted the fallen officer into the city’s Public Service Employee Memorial. They also unveiled a figurine in his likeness.

“That smile says it all about your dad,” said Chief of Police Brian Manley, who worked with Abdul-Khaliq on various overtime assignments for several years. “Lots of things can be said about your dad. Lots of words can be used to describe him: courage, compassion, commitment, dedication.”

For the Abdul-Khaliq family, the APD family has been there every step of the way since his death.

“Just to have something like that, that you know, another physical representation of who my dad was, what he did for the city, the way they’re choosing to honor him like this, it just means the world and then some,” said the officer’s son Malik Jamal Abdul-Khaliq.

In June, when Abdul-Khaliq’s son Mati walked across the stage to graduate from McNeil High School, his father’s former colleagues in blue were on hand to show their support.

The department also presented a Distinguished Service Award to the officer’s family.