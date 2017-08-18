Ex-West Texas deputy gets 15 months for game rooms extortion

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — An ex-West Texas sheriff’s deputy must serve 15 months in federal prison for extorting money from game room operators and tipping the businesses off to investigations.

Prosecutors say former Ector County Sheriff’s Deputy David Oscar Limon was sentenced Thursday in Midland.

Limon in May pleaded guilty to affecting commerce by extortion. He’s also been fined $13,200 and must do 100 hours of community service upon release.

Investigators say Limon, while a deputy from 2010 to mid-2016, extorted more than $13,000 from several Odessa game room operators. Prosecutors say the deputy promised information about pending law enforcement actions as part of protecting the game rooms.

Texas law bans casino-style gambling.

Limon resigned shortly before his June 2016 arrest.

