Death toll in Spain attacks rises to 14

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Catalan authorities say a woman injured in an attack in a popular seaside town south of Barcelona has died, making the death toll of a deadly series of attacks in Spain 14 people.

The woman, who wasn’t named, is the first fatal victim of the attack late Thursday in Cambrils, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of Barcelona.

It came hours after a van slammed into pedestrians on a busy Barcelona promenade, killing 13 people and injuring more than 100 others.

In Cambrils, police shot dead five people wearing fake bomb belts who plowed into a group of tourists and residents with a car. In all, six people, including a police officer, were injured in the Cambrils incident.

At noon Spanish time thousands of people including Spain’s king and prime minister held a minute of silence for the victims of the attacks.

King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, along with Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont, stood in front of the crowd in Placa de Cataluyna during the remembrance. The participants then broke into applause before the crowd chanted repeatedly: “I am not afraid! I am not afraid!”

The minute of silence was held near where the driver of a van started the attack near Las Ramblas.