Crews at Reagan High rushing to get new tech space ready

Career Launch construction at Reagan Early College High School (Erin Cargile/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The race is on to finish a major remodel project at Reagan Early College High School by the time students arrive Monday morning.

A corner of the campus is still a construction zone where crews will be working through the weekend. It will be home to the new Information Technologies Career Launch program starting this school year.

The program, which is a partnership with Dell Technologies and the Austin Community College, will allow students to get a jump on college courses during high school, and earn certifications and even an Associate’s Degree in Computer Science by the time they graduate. Between 50 and 75 incoming freshman will be part of the program during the inaugural year.

The walls were torn down in three classrooms to create a new, modern and open space created to mirror a real-world work environment. The new entrance is a wall of ceiling-to-floor glass windows designed to open up the area, and ceiling tiles have been knocked out to expose wiring and air conditioning vents giving it a more tech-y, creative feel.

Modular seating and flat screen monitors will fill the rooms instead of traditional classroom desks and chalkboards.

The following certifications will be available through the program:

  • Cybersecurity
  • Computer Information Technology Database Computer
  • Computer Programming C++
  • Java Track

