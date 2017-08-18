Credit card skimmer found at northwest Austin 7-Eleven

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A credit card skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven gas station at the corner of Anderson Mill Road and Farm to Market 620 on Friday.

The Texas Department of Agriculture says the northwest Austin gas station, located at 11613 FM 620, was unaware the skimmer was at the station and is not suspected of involvement.

Ag inspectors responded to the station after a skimmer device was found. Austin police were then called to the station and removed the skimmer.

Inspectors ask drivers to be cautious at the pump. If it looks like the credit card scanner has been tampered with, moved to another pump or pay inside. Call your bank immediately if you notice fraudulent charges on your account.

You can make a complaint about a fuel pump by calling 800-TELL-TDA.

On Wednesday, skimmers were found at two separate Shell stations in Austin. Inspectors posted video of the discovery on Facebook Live.