Boil water notice for some West Lake Hills area residents

WEST LAKE HILLS, Texas (KXAN) — Some people who live in the West Lake Hills and Bee Cave Road area will need to boil their water before using it.

Water storage tank levels dropped below Texas standards, triggering the alert, according to the Water Control and Improvement District No. 10. A telemetry system failed and affected the system’s water pumps. The boil water alert is a precaution and there isn’t any indication that water quality has decreased.

Only customers of W.C. & I.D. No. 10 are affected. They need to boil water for drinking, cooking and making ice. To make sure all potentially harmful bacteria is destroyed, people should bring the water to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes.