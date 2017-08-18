Best time to see the solar eclipse in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In Central Texas, we’ll only be privy to a partial eclipse where the sun will be covered around 65 percent.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon will completely cover the sun but the sun’s tenuous atmosphere, the corona, can still be seen. This will be the first total solar eclipse visible in the continental United States in 38 years!

If you miss this year’s total eclipse, the next one that will be clearly visible from Austin will be on April 8, 2024.

