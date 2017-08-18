Best time to see the solar eclipse in Central Texas

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In Central Texas, we’ll only be privy to a partial eclipse where the sun will be covered around 65 percent.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon will completely cover the sun but the sun’s tenuous atmosphere, the corona, can still be seen. This will be the first total solar eclipse visible in the continental United States in 38 years!

If you miss this year’s total eclipse, the next one that will be clearly visible from Austin will be on April 8, 2024.

For all the information regarding this year’s solar eclipse, click here.

FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS: Solar Eclipse begins: 11:39 a.m. Maxium Solar Eclipse: 1:07 p.m. (64%) Solar Eclipse Ends: 2:37 p.m. LLANO, TEXAS Solar Eclipse begins: 11:39 a.m. Maxium Solar Eclipse: 1:07 p.m. (66%) Solar Eclipse Ends: 2:37 p.m. BURNET, TEXAS: Solar Eclipse begins: 11:40 a.m. Maxium Solar Eclipse: 1:08 p.m. (66%) Solar Eclipse Ends: 2:38 p.m. BLANCO, TEXAS Solar Eclipse begins: 11:40 a.m. Maxium Solar Eclipse: 1:09 p.m. (64%) Solar Eclipse Ends: 2:38 p.m. GEORGETOWN Solar Eclipse begins: 11:41 a.m. Maxium Solar Eclipse: 1:10 p.m. (67%) Solar Eclipse Ends: 2:39 p.m. ROUND ROCK Solar Eclipse begins: 11:41 a.m. Maxium Solar Eclipse: 1:10 p.m. (66%) Solar Eclipse Ends: 2:39 p.m. AUSTIN Solar Eclipse begins: 11:41 a.m. Maxium Solar Eclipse: 1:10 p.m. (65%) Solar Eclipse Ends: 2:39 p.m. SAN MARCOS Solar Eclipse begins: 11:41 a.m. Maxium Solar Eclipse: 1:10 p.m. (64%) Solar Eclipse Ends: 2:39 p.m. BASTROP Solar Eclipse begins: 11:42 a.m. Maxium Solar Eclipse: 1:11 p.m. (65%) Solar Eclipse Ends: 2:41 p.m. LOCKHART Solar Eclipse begins: 11:42 a.m. Maxium Solar Eclipse: 1:11 p.m. (64%) Solar Eclipse Ends: 2:40 p.m. LA GRANGE Solar Eclipse begins: 11:43 a.m. Maxium Solar Eclipse: 1:13 p.m. (66%) Solar Eclipse Ends: 2:42 p.m.
Solar Eclipse times in Central Texas

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s