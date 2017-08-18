Austin Humane Society hopes to adopt out 100-plus pets

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Humane Society hopes to find homes for 100 to 150 pets during the Clear the Shelters event this weekend.

On Aug. 19, all adoption fees are waived, according to Austin Humane Society communications director Ericka Miller. The animals are also vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered.

She brought Dottie, a one-year-old mixed breed pup, to KXAN News Today. Dottie came to AHS from Lockhart.

Miller said before adopting, people should consider what kind of pet is right for them.

“You just really need to think about your lifestyle and how much time you have,” Miller said. “And, honestly, you also need to think about your financial situation — you know, animals do cost money. There can be unexpected bills. So you do have to think about that. We really want people to be ready to take that animal home and make it their forever home.”

On Saturday, Aug. 19, be a part of KXAN and NBC’s Clear the Shelters. Nearly 700 shelters across the country are teaming up for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive that helps find loving homes for animals in need.