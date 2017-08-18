Another round of major lane closures on North MoPac this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another round of major lane closures will impact drivers on North MoPac this weekend.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, several southbound lanes of MoPac between 35th Street and Westover Road will be closed. The closure is expected to last until Monday, Aug. 21, at 5 a.m. — just in time for most kids to head back to school.

While crews will try to keep two southbound lanes open during peak travel times over the weekend, drivers should be prepared to take a different route to avoid any travel delays.

Along with lanes being closed, the 35th Street and Westover Road ramps will be completely closed all weekend on southbound MoPac. Drivers will not be able to enter or exit southbound MoPac at those interchanges.

The closures will allow construction workers to remove old pavement and install new pavement in the area around the Westover Road interchange. The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority hopes to have the rest of the express lanes open by the end of summer.