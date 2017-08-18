Amber Alert: 4-year-old boy abducted in Midland

KMID Published:
Caleb and Christopher Tondre, at right. (Department of Public Safety Photo)
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Local 2/FOX 24) — The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 4-year-old boy who has been abducted.

Authorities are searching for Caleb Andrew Tondre.

Tondre is described as white, about 45 pounds, with reddish blonde hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a lime green GAP shirt, khaki pants and red shoes.

Police are looking for 36-year-old Christopher Allen Tondre in connection to the abduction. He weighs around 175 pounds, a white man with brown hair, hazel eyes, last seen wearing a tee shirt and blue jeans with a tribal tattoo on the left arm.

The suspect is driving a blue 2005 Kia Optima with Texas license plate number of HBS5560 with a New England Patriots sticker on back window.

The suspect was last heard from in Midland. Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Midland County Sheriff’s Office at 432-688-4623.

The vehicle believed to be used in an abduction in Midland on Aug. 18, 2017 (DPS Photo)
