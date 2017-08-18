$454.4M bond vote for four new schools in Leander ISD

By Published:
Leander ISD school bus(KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Leander ISD school bus(KXAN File Photo)

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Four new schools and existing school improvements could come to Leander ISD if voters say “yes” to a bond program this November.

The Leander ISD Board of trustees voted unanimously Thursday to send the $454.4 million bond out for a vote Nov. 7. In addition to those new schools, the money would expand Vandegrift High School and add career and technical education facilities to high schools. Of that bond, $38.7 million will go toward upgrading old technology.

If the bond program passes, the district says it will maintain its current tax rate of $1.51 per $100 valuation.

“This has been a vetted process through multiple layers to prepare the best package for students, educators and voters,” said board president Pamela Waggoner.

Leander ISD’s last bond election was in 2007. It reports since that time, the district grew by 11,828 students, and it expects to add about 1,200 more each year as the city expands.

The district hopes to build three new elementary schools and one new middle school. Vandegrift High School would get another building with 14 new classrooms to address overcrowding, and the grandstands at Monroe Stadium will be expanded. Leander ISD also set aside $3 million for design and mitigation costs for an access road it hopes will improve safety at VHS and Four Points Middle School.

Several other school districts in Central Texas have bonds they’re trying to get passed on Nov. 7. Lake Travis Independent School District has a $258 million bondBastrop ISD has an $88.5 million bond, and the Austin Independent School District has a $1 billion bond.

 

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s