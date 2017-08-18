$454.4M bond vote for four new schools in Leander ISD

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Four new schools and existing school improvements could come to Leander ISD if voters say “yes” to a bond program this November.

The Leander ISD Board of trustees voted unanimously Thursday to send the $454.4 million bond out for a vote Nov. 7. In addition to those new schools, the money would expand Vandegrift High School and add career and technical education facilities to high schools. Of that bond, $38.7 million will go toward upgrading old technology.

If the bond program passes, the district says it will maintain its current tax rate of $1.51 per $100 valuation.

“This has been a vetted process through multiple layers to prepare the best package for students, educators and voters,” said board president Pamela Waggoner.

Leander ISD’s last bond election was in 2007. It reports since that time, the district grew by 11,828 students, and it expects to add about 1,200 more each year as the city expands.

The district hopes to build three new elementary schools and one new middle school. Vandegrift High School would get another building with 14 new classrooms to address overcrowding, and the grandstands at Monroe Stadium will be expanded. Leander ISD also set aside $3 million for design and mitigation costs for an access road it hopes will improve safety at VHS and Four Points Middle School.

Several other school districts in Central Texas have bonds they’re trying to get passed on Nov. 7. Lake Travis Independent School District has a $258 million bond, Bastrop ISD has an $88.5 million bond, and the Austin Independent School District has a $1 billion bond.