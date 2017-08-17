Zebra mussels found in Lake Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An invasive species has made its way into Lake Austin, making it the third Central Texas reservoir to have zebra mussels found in the area this year.

Last week biologists tested the water and found a zebra mussel larva in a sample near the Tom Miller Dam. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Inland Fisheries and City of Austin staff also found half-inch long adult mussels on a barge and floatation devices near the Walsh Boat Landing on Aug. 9.

Two months ago biologists discovered a healthy population of zebra mussels in Lake Travis, but they do not know if they spread downstream to Lake Austin or if an infested boat brought them to the area.

“Both Lake Austin and Lake Travis have a lot of boating traffic and a lot of use,” said Brian Van Zee, Inland Fisheries regional director. “We really need all boaters to be diligent in their ‘clean, drain and dry’ efforts before leaving a lake.”

Zebra mussels can ruin shorelines, hurt aquatic life and damage boats, according to TPWD. That’s why it’s illegal for people to possess or transport them, either dead or alive. It recommends all boaters remove their drain plugs and pump out as much water as possible from ballast tanks, bilges and livewells before leaving or heading to any bodies of fresh water.

Expect to see more signs reminding boaters to do just that, TPWD reports. It is also asking people to keep an eye out for zebra mussels in Lake Austin and in downstream Lady Bird Lake. Kayakers and paddle boarders in Lady Bird Lake should thoroughly clean their crafts to avoid spreading the zebra mussels.

Zebra mussels were first spotted in Texas in 2009. Since then, 11 lakes in five river basins have been infested.