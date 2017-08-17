VIDEO: Bodycam captures speedy K9 pursuit in Florida

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A K9 with a Florida sheriff’s office is being hailed a hero after his speedy pursuit was caught on a deputy’s body camera.

Dramatic video shows K9 Shep and his handler, Deputy Nick Carmack in their patrol car, chasing down a suspect who fled a traffic stop near the Shady Hills area Tuesday. WARNING, the video contains graphic language.

“They just struck a vehicle, we’re about to bail,” the deputy says on a radio call before he hits the brakes and exits the vehicle with the K9 by his side.

“Get em’! Get em’,” the deputy shouts, and in a split-second, the dog takes off, moving at lightning speed.

Within seconds, he catches up with the suspect and apparently tackles him to the ground. The dog puts the suspect in a hold, until responding officers catch up to place him in handcuffs.

The video was shared on Facebook and has received hundreds of likes and a mixed reaction.

“Wow I can’t believe you allow the dog to continue to bite on him after he was cought (sic). No one called the dog off. I don’t understand that,” said one commenter, Keith Miller.

Another commenter, Sue Waters wrote, “Outstanding, Shep! Don’t run from the police and you won’t get bit.”

It’s unclear if the dog was actually biting the suspect, but the deputy refers to what he’s doing as a hold.