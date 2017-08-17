Third person sues APD over jaywalking arrest incident on Sixth Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Video of an arrest over jaywalking on Sixth Street in 2015 is spawning another federal lawsuit against Austin police officers, accusing them of using excessive force and then having superiors shield them from accountability.

The video was from an incident on Nov. 6, 2015. Officers arrested three people for jaywalking.

Two filed suit last year and now Matthew Wallace has filed separately.

“If for nothing else, then to raise a necessary voice, for so many that don’t have that voice anymore,” Wallace said.

The lawsuit claims officers singled out Wallace and his friend because they were African-American, despite others who were jaywalking at the time.

The suit claims the officer investigating the response knowingly accepted false statements from arresting officers. Prosecutors declined to press resisting arrest charges against Wallace.

Wallace is seen the most on the video as officers handcuff him. He is heard saying “Whoa, whoa, whoa, what the F—,” as the video shows three officers grabbing a hold of Wallace and placing him in a headlock, punching him in the arm and kneeing him.

Officers are heard telling Wallace to stop resisting.