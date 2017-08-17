Investigators want access to Greg Kelley’s account info on hookup website

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Search warrants filed Thursday by the Texas Rangers are requesting Greg Kelley’s account information from an online hookup website and his iCloud account.

A third search warrant is for the iCloud account of Johnathan McCarty, recently named as one of the three suspects, along with Kelley and another unnamed individual, in the sexual assault of a 4-year-old boy in Cedar Park sometime between April and July 2013.

An investigator in the search warrant says Kelley had been “evasive and dishonest” in several recent interviews and made statements that were in direct contradiction to information he had already given.

Despite Kelley’s defense attorney claims that new evidence exonerated Kelley, the new search warrant shows investigators cannot rule out Kelley as a suspect for three reasons: Kelley was named by the victim, he had opportunity to access to the victim and he admitted to wearing clothing described by the victim on the night of the assault.

The Texas Rangers say reanalyzing of Kelley’s cellphone revealed text conversations where Kelley spoke of being alone with multiple children in the McCarty house for hours and spoke of a “selfie” with the victim.

Kelley had previously told investigators he had never been alone with any of the children in the house and claimed to have little contact with the victim.

On July 13, 2013, the victim told his mother he had been assaulted by Kelley at a house on Marysol Trail in Cedar Park that belonged to the McCarty family.

The victim said he was woken by Kelley and sexually assaulted. Kelley had been living at the McCarty house since June of 2012.

The victim’s parents reported the incident to the Cedar Park Police Department on July 18, 2013. Child development experts told investigators the incident would have happened within two to three months before the victim’s outcry.

Kelley was arrested and, on July 16, 2014, convicted and later sentenced to 25 years in prison.