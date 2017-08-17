Richard Overton returns home after week-long hospital stay

Richard Overton, America's oldest veteran turns 110 (Nexstar Photo)
Richard Overton, America's oldest veteran turns 110 (Nexstar Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The nation’s oldest veteran and Austin local Richard Overton has returned home after a week-long hospitalization for pneumonia in both lungs.

Volma Overton, the 111-year-old veteran’s nephew, said his uncle arrived back home Thursday afternoon.

“Overall he is getting better one day at a time,” Volma said. “Richard is doing much better — just the fact that he is back in his home.”

The World War II veteran was taken to the hospital last Thursday, Aug. 10, a day before he was scheduled to welcome tours of his recently renovated house in east Austin.

Overton spent five days at the hospital in May after he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

