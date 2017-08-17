Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in north Austin

Related Coverage Undercover Austin police charge two with prostitution

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An undercover prostitution sting conducted by the Austin Police Department netted seven arrests this week. According to arrest affidavits, police focused their efforts in the area of Powell Lane near Interstate 35 in north Austin.

Police had an undercover officer posing as a possible prostitute to catch the Johns on Tuesday, Aug. 15 between the hours of 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. All of the men arrested drove up to the undercover officer and made a deal to exchange money for a sexual act, continued the affidavit.

These are the men who were arrested and charged with prostitution, which is a Class B misdemeanor:

Yosniel Rodriguez-Ramos, 38

Michael Burton Magnon, 38

Andrew Ulises Garcia, 23

Margarito Escobedo-Martinez, 54

Robert Michael Brown, 23

Too Bwet, 36

Michael Westley Showalter, 49