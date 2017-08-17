Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in north Austin

By Published:
KXAN File Photo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An undercover prostitution sting conducted by the Austin Police Department netted seven arrests this week. According to arrest affidavits, police focused their efforts in the area of Powell Lane near Interstate 35 in north Austin.

Police had an undercover officer posing as a possible prostitute to catch the Johns on Tuesday, Aug. 15 between the hours of 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. All of the men arrested drove up to the undercover officer and made a deal to exchange money for a sexual act, continued the affidavit.

These are the men who were arrested and charged with prostitution, which is a Class B misdemeanor:

  • Yosniel Rodriguez-Ramos, 38
  • Michael Burton Magnon, 38
  • Andrew Ulises Garcia, 23
  • Margarito Escobedo-Martinez, 54
  • Robert Michael Brown, 23
  • Too Bwet, 36
  • Michael Westley Showalter, 49

 

 

 

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s