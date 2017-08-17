PHOTOS: Aftermath of terrorist attack in Barcelona

BARCELONA (AP) — Up to 13 people died and as many as 50 were injured when a van jumped onto a sidewalk at Las Ramblas and hit pedestrians. Authorities are considering it a terrorist attack.
Terrorist attack in Barcelona
