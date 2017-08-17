Georgetown’s fixed-bus routes launch Monday

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Starting Monday, Georgetown residents will have four new bus routes to choose from to take them around town.

The service called GoGeo will serve Lone Star Circle of Care, Wolf Ranch, the Rivery, City Lights Theatres, Southwestern University, the Georgetown Recreation Center, apartment complexes and other locations. The fixed-route and paratransit bus service (for people with disabilities) runs 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Riders who need the paratransit service will need to schedule an appointment. For more information, contact 512-478-RIDE (7433).

During the first two full weeks of service — Aug. 21-Sept. 1 — riders can use the bus for free. After Sept. 1, riders can purchase an unlimited daily pass for $2 and an unlimited monthly pass for $30.

Reduced fares are available for riders with ID who are disabled, veterans and active military, age 65 or older, or students. Children 12 and younger with a full-fare rider can ride for free. Monthly pass and credit card purchases can be made at the Public Library at 402 W. Eighth St.