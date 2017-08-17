Former TCSO deputy loses fight to get his job back

Civil Services Commission upholds Sheriff's decision to terminate John Loughran

Former TCSO deputy John Loughran testifies during a Civil Service Commission Hearing. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County’s Civil Service Commission has chosen to uphold Sheriff Sally Hernandez’s decision to terminate former deputy John Loughran.

Loughran was supervising Deputy Jessica Hollis on the night she was swept away and killed by floodwaters in 2014. Loughran claims he struggled coping with her death and says the sheriff’s office was not supportive of him.

After serving TCSO for 24 years, Loughran was terminated in March. Both Sheriff Sally Hernandez and former Sheriff Greg Hamilton claimed in the first part of the hearing last month that Loughran’s grieving was getting in the way of doing his job.

Commissioners said while they didn’t find that any policy was broken in Loughran’s firing, they are concerned about the lack of policy in place when dealing with deputies undergoing mental health crises. The plan to review and look at possible changes in TCSO’s policy in the coming months.

On the CW Austin at 9 and KXAN News at 10, KXAN’s Jacqulyn Powell talks to Loughran about why he feels his case shows a lack of support from the Sheriff’s Office when it comes to deputies struggling with mental illness.

