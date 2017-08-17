Food finalists announced for state fair’s Big Tex Choice Awards

DALLAS (NBC News) — The State Fair of Texas announced its 10 food finalists for the 13th annual Big Tex Choice Awards.

Among the finalists is creator of the “Fat smooth” — three deep fried cream puffs drizzled with sugar, chocolate and caramel.

The other finalists’ creations include food items such as deep fried sheet cake and bacon cheeseburgers sandwiched between two funnel cakes.

And just when you thought you had seen it all — one creation includes fried chicken noodle soup on a stick served with chicken broth on the side.

The winner will be crowned on Aug. 27.