Dozens of fish found floating in Plum Creek, state agencies investigating

Dozens of dead fish found floating in Plum Creek, state agencies investigating. (KXAN Photo)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality along with Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating what is caused a potential fish kill in Plum Creek near Uhland.

TCEQ tells KXAN they were notified of the issue Wednesday morning. A landowner in Uhland says he noticed the dead fish Tuesday night when he saw buzzards flying near the creek.

“There’s hundreds of dead fish in spots here along the creek where we’re standing,” said landowner Gordon Sassman. “Right here it just smells like sewer water.”

Sassman’s ranch is located just three miles downstream from the city of Kyle Waste Water Treatment Facility. He suspects untreated wastewater from the facility was poured into the water.

The city of Kyle says it is investigating but does not have any indication that raw sewage entered the creek.

“Our monitoring has shown us that in the near past that we’ve been discharging at a level that’s consistent with our permit,” said the city’s chief of staff Jerry Hendrix. “We also know that what we’ve been discharging is not at a level that we want to be at.”

