Austin ISD: Important calendar dates to know this school year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As a new school year starts, parents, students and teachers are all marking their calendars and planners to make note of the big dates this year.

Here is a list of the important dates you need to mark on your planner (or smart phone calendar) for Austin ISD’s 2017-2018 school year:

Monday, Aug. 21: First day of school

Monday, Sept. 4: Holiday – Labor Day

Monday, Oct. 9: Student Holiday/Staff development

Monday, Nov. 20-24: Thanksgiving Holiday

Wednesday, Dec. 20-Jan.1: Winter Break

Tuesday, Jan. 2: Student Holiday/Staff development

Monday, Jan. 15: Holiday – MLK Jr. Day

Monday, Feb. 19: Student Holiday/Staff development & Weather Make-up Day

Monday, March 12-16: Spring Break

Friday, March 30: Student Holiday/Staff development & Weather Make-up Day

Monday, May 28: Holiday – Memorial Day

Wednesday, May 30: Last day of school

