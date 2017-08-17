Austin ISD: Important calendar dates to know this school year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As a new school year starts, parents, students and teachers are all marking their calendars and planners to make note of the big dates this year.
Here is a list of the important dates you need to mark on your planner (or smart phone calendar) for Austin ISD’s 2017-2018 school year:
- Monday, Aug. 21: First day of school
- Monday, Sept. 4: Holiday – Labor Day
- Monday, Oct. 9: Student Holiday/Staff development
- Monday, Nov. 20-24: Thanksgiving Holiday
- Wednesday, Dec. 20-Jan.1: Winter Break
- Tuesday, Jan. 2: Student Holiday/Staff development
- Monday, Jan. 15: Holiday – MLK Jr. Day
- Monday, Feb. 19: Student Holiday/Staff development & Weather Make-up Day
- Monday, March 12-16: Spring Break
- Friday, March 30: Student Holiday/Staff development & Weather Make-up Day
- Monday, May 28: Holiday – Memorial Day
- Wednesday, May 30: Last day of school