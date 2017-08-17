$88.5M bond for Bastrop ISD improvements now up to voters

Related Coverage Bastrop ISD students getting a taste of food truck culture

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Renovations at schools and facilities in Bastrop Independent School District and expansions for a growing school district are some of what’s on the line for voters to consider in the November election.

The Bastrop ISD Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to put a $88.5 million bond on the ballot. If the bond passes, homeowners should expect to pay an extra $2.02 per month for an average taxable-value home of $143,079.

“Bastrop ISD is a fast growth district, which presents a challenge as well as a responsibility for our district and community,” Superintendent Steve Murray wrote in a release. “The projects in this bond address growth in a responsible, conservative manner and allow us to capitalize on an opportunity to do good things for our kids.”

The bond would also repurpose existing facilities to accommodate the district’s growth, replace old technology, expand fine arts and improve athletics and arts facilities, according to a release.

Bastrop ISD serves about 10,800 students who live in Bastrop, Cedar Creek, Red Rock, Rockne, Paige and other rural areas of Bastrop County.

Several other school districts in Central Texas have bonds they’re trying to get passed on Nov. 7. Lake Travis Independent School District has a $258 million bond and the Austin Independent School District has a $1 billion bond.