$70.3M high school football stadium in Katy most expensive in U.S.

KATY, Texas (NBC News) — The most expensive high school football station in the nation will be unveiled Thursday night.

The Katy, Texas, stadium cost $70.3 million dollars to build. Voters originally approved construction in 2014 when the estimated price tag was $58 million.

District officials say more than 77,000 students from eight high schools will benefit from the stadium.

The facility is called Legacy stadium, while the field is named after Mike Johnston, who led the Katy Tigers to three state football titles in seven years.

Texas is also home to other expensive high school football stadiums, including a $63 million dollar one McKinney, Texas, voters approved last year, and a $60 million stadium in Allen, Texas, according to the New York Times.