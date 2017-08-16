Woman accused of stealing $25K from Texas Girl Scouts

ODESSA, Texas (KMID) — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of taking thousands of dollars from the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest.

Officials say they are currently searching for Heather Renee Haskins, who is wanted on a theft of property charge.

Police say she is wanted in connection with more than $25,000 taken from the organization.

Haskins is described as 5-foot-6 and about 185 pounds.

We first learned of the reported theft back in June. However, at the time, police say no arrests have been made in the case and police were still investigating the report.

She is believed to be driving a Chevrolet SUV with the license plate number of GKL5486 and could possibly be selling cookies in Abilene.