Woman accused of stealing $25K from Texas Girl Scouts

KMID Published:
Heather Haskins (Odessa Police Department Photo)
Heather Haskins (Odessa Police Department Photo)

ODESSA, Texas (KMID) — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of taking thousands of dollars from the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest.

Officials say they are currently searching for Heather Renee Haskins, who is wanted on a theft of property charge.

Police say she is wanted in connection with more than $25,000 taken from the organization.

Haskins is described as 5-foot-6 and about 185 pounds.

We first learned of the reported theft back in June. However, at the time, police say no arrests have been made in the case and police were still investigating the report.

She is believed to be driving a Chevrolet SUV with the license plate number of GKL5486 and could possibly be selling cookies in Abilene.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s