VIDEO: Workers remove Baltimore Confederate monuments overnight

BALTIMORE (AP/NBC News) — Confederate monuments have been removed overnight in Baltimore.

About a dozen city workers and private contractors hauled the monuments away early Wednesday, days after a white nationalist rally in Virginia turned deadly.

A crane removed a monument to Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson” from its pedestal around 3 a.m. and placed it on a flatbed truck 45 minutes later.

A statue of Roger Taney, the Confederate Women’s Monument and the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument were also removed.

On Monday night, the city council cited events in Charlottesville, Virginia, when it adopted a resolution calling for the destruction of the confederate monuments.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh told the newspaper that crews began removing the city’s four Confederate monuments late Tuesday and finished around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Pugh said the monuments “needed to come down.” The mayor watched as workers removed the statues in the dark.

There are about 718 Confederate statues and monuments across the country. About 300 of them are in Georgia, Virginia and North Carolina.