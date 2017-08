TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two men have been killed in a crash on Farm to Market 969/Webberville Road in east Travis County, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics were called to the 18000 block of the road, just east of Taylor Lane, at 8:39 p.m.

The road is closed in both directions at the crash site. One victim is in his 60s and the other is 35 years old.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

KXAN has a crew at the scene.