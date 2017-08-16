Two credit card skimmers found at northwest Austin Shell station

By Published:
Credit card skimmer found at Shell AMA Mart on 10700 Anderson Mill Road on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. (Texas Department of Agriculture)
Credit card skimmer found at Shell AMA Mart on 10700 Anderson Mill Road on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. (Texas Department of Agriculture)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two credit card skimmers were found at a Shell gas station in northwest Austin Wednesday.

Inspectors with the Texas Department of Agriculture received a complaint about the possibility of skimmers at the AMA Mart located at 10700 Anderson Mill Rd.

Authorities found two skimmers at pump numbers 2 and 4.

Austin police were notified and removed the devices. The owner of the gas station said they didn’t know the skimmers were installed.

Since skimmers have become so commonplace, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released a video earlier this month to remind consumers to be on the lookout when they’re at the pump. One easy tip is to use the pumps that are in the line of sight of the cashier.

Another tip requires you to pull out your cellphone. According to the state agency, most of the credit card skimmers have Bluetooth technology. When you’re next to the pump, try connecting to Bluetooth and if you see “a long string of numbers trying to connect… then that’s probably not good,” says Miller.

Credit card skimmer found at Shell AMA Mart on 10700 Anderson Mill Road on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. (Texas Department of Agriculture)
Credit card skimmer found at Shell AMA Mart on 10700 Anderson Mill Road on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. (Texas Department of Agriculture)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s