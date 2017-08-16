Two credit card skimmers found at northwest Austin Shell station

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two credit card skimmers were found at a Shell gas station in northwest Austin Wednesday.

Inspectors with the Texas Department of Agriculture received a complaint about the possibility of skimmers at the AMA Mart located at 10700 Anderson Mill Rd.

Authorities found two skimmers at pump numbers 2 and 4.

Austin police were notified and removed the devices. The owner of the gas station said they didn’t know the skimmers were installed.

Since skimmers have become so commonplace, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released a video earlier this month to remind consumers to be on the lookout when they’re at the pump. One easy tip is to use the pumps that are in the line of sight of the cashier.

Another tip requires you to pull out your cellphone. According to the state agency, most of the credit card skimmers have Bluetooth technology. When you’re next to the pump, try connecting to Bluetooth and if you see “a long string of numbers trying to connect… then that’s probably not good,” says Miller.