Talking Wine Bottles

19 Crimes Wine
19 Crimes Wine

If you’ve ever been drawn to buy a particular bottle of wine simply by the look of the label, then you’ll really dig what 19 Crimes is showing off on their bottles. Tim Irwin joined us to talk about how they are combining technology with taste. The age of “talking labels” is officially here! No longer do we walk into a wine store and simply pick up a bottle of red, pay and walk out. Instead, we now point our smart phone with its AR app at the bottle’s label and before our very eyes, we see a video and find ourselves immersed in the story. 19 Crimes is the first winery to use this exciting technology to engage its consumers in more than the varietal and blends and bouquets of its wines. This could herald a major new trend in our shopping experience for wine and just about everything else we buy. The wine’s name, 19 Crimes, refers to the specific criminal acts that sent those convicted in 18th century England to a penal colony in Australia. The brand’s three wines each feature a real-life convict-turned-colonist on its label. The new AR app brings these infamous characters to life, sharing their scandalous story of rule-breaking that sent them on their long journey. You can learn more about 19 Crimes Wine and find a store near you at 19Crimes.com.

 

 

 

