Suspect in deadly Taylor hit-and-run arrested at Austin job site

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — The man who investigators say hit two girls with his truck in Taylor and then left the scene has been arrested.

One of the girls, 16-year-old Sharonda Barrett, died from her injuries. The suspect, Missael Padilla Lopez, 21, of Taylor, was arrested at his job site in Austin on Wednesday.

Taylor police detectives and the Texas Rangers determined Lopez was driving a 1995 red GMC pickup truck when he hit the two girls walking westbound on Old Thorndale Road the evening of Saturday, Aug. 5.

He now faces a charge of accident involving personal injury or death, a second-degree felony. On Friday, Aug. 11, Taylor police seized the truck believed to be involved in the crash.

The victim’s father, Jason Barrett, got a call from his daughter’s friend saying Sharonda had been hit by a truck. He drove down the street, less than half a mile from his home, to find his daughter lying face down on the side of the road.

“When I came over to her, I rolled her over and her eyes were halfway open,” said Barrett. “I was trying to talk to her. I was calling her name, and I was telling her to breathe. And she did take a few breaths of her own.”

Sharonda’s friend Darina Mitchell was walking with her and escaped serious injury. “I just remember getting hit in the shoulder and almost fell but I caught myself,” Mitchell told KXAN. “When I looked up, I saw the truck just like smack her from behind and she went up and flew forward.”

Barrett was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders tried to revive her for at least 30 minutes, her father said.