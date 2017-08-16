Six arrested at Attorney General’s Office during DACA protest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six people were arrested at Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Tuesday as they protested to try to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

The rally was one of many across the nation calling for the president and local leaders to continue the program that lets teens and young adults who came to the U.S. as children remain in the country for work or school. At the end of June, Paxton and nine other attorneys general signed a letter to the secretary of Homeland Security to end the program. The announcement issued alongside Paxton’s letter emphasized that the letter does not call for the removal of any DACA recipients from the country or rescind any permits that have already been granted.

Dozens gathered starting at 3 p.m. at the Austin protest holding signs that said things like “Hands off DACA” and “I will defend immigrants, DACA and & TPS.”

Six people also staged a sit-in inside his office and were arrested around 8:30 p.m., according to a United We Dream press release.

