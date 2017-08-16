San Marcos man accused of threatening to bomb Hays County Jail

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A San Marcos man who authorities say threatened to blow up the Hays County Jail while he was on a phone with a dispatcher has been arrested.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said at 9:26 a.m. Wednesday, a man, identified as Chance Bandy, 35, called 911 and said he wanted to speak to a detective or a sergeant. When the dispatcher asked him follow-up questions, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said Bandy became agitated and threatened to bomb the jail.

The jail was placed under lockdown while the building was checked by the Austin Police Department Bomb Squad. The agencies did not find anything during the check.

Since the caller identified himself, authorities were able to track him down at his San Marcos home and arrest him. He is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat, which is a Class B misdemeanor.