“Respect Us or Expect Us” event planned outside Texas Capitol

One Texas Resistance protesting what they call "discriminatory" legislation on July 18, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On what was supposed to be the last day of a special session that ended early, lawmakers and members of the group One Texas Resistance are planning to gather outside the Capitol.

On Monday, the group, as well as U.S Rep. Joaquín Castro, D-San Antonio, and State Rep. César Blanco, D-El Paso, announced they would be gathering Wednesday morning at the open-air rotunda of the Texas Capitol Extension.
That coalition protested previously during the session, calling out legislation they believed was “discriminatory.

In a release, One Texas Resistance wrote, “We will continue to empower new advocates, grow our movement, and hold elected officials accountable until all Texans can live and raise families in healthy, safe communities, with dignity and justice.”

One Texas Resistance is a combination of 26 politically liberal groups.

KXAN News will have a crew at the protest and will update this post.

